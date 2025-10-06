FOUR illegal miners have died in Shiwang’andu District after a pit wall collapsed on them at New Scene Gold Mine. In a statement, Monday, Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said the four deceased individuals were illegally mining gold manually when the walls of the pit caved in, burying them alive. “Shiwang’andu Police Station recorded a report of Sudden and Unnatural Deaths involving four (4) illegal miners who died after a pit wall collapsed on them at New Scene Gold Mine, Chief Mukwikile, District of Shiwang’andu. The incident occurred yesterday October 05, 2025 between 16:00 hours and 17:00 hours, and was reported today October 06, 2025 at 09:00 hours by Mr. Richard Simutami, aged 43, of Chimboto Gold Mine, who is also...