ZAMBIA Institute of Chartered Accountants (ZICA) president Yande Mwenye says there should be reforms in how the CDF is allocated, arguing that the allocation should not be the same for all constituencies. And Mwenye says CDF is a brilliant initiative, but government simply cannot continue increasing it year on year without people seeing the real value and without addressing the pain points. Speaking when she appeared on Diamond TV, Mwenye said CDF cannot continue to be increased without accountability. “As I have always said, the Constituency Development Fund is a fantastic initiative. It’s intended to develop our communities and the target is women, the youth, they are the ones crying out about unemployment. Even the differently abled are included. But...