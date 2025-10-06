THE latest Auditor General’s Report has revealed that in May 2024, the Ministry of Health requested ZAMMSA to pay over K64 million owed to Primetime Freight and Customs Brokers for providing clearing and forwarding services, but ZAMMSA only acknowledged invoices totalling K3,153,913 from the total bill. The report also revealed that the Ministry of Health verbally extended a contract with Primetime Freight and Customs Brokers, despite there being no evidence that the company was formally engaged to provide services. The report stated that the Ministry initially engaged Primetime Freight and Customs Brokers in 2017 for the provision of Customs and Clearing Services for goods for a period of three years. “On 19th May 2017, the Ministry engaged Primetime Freight and...