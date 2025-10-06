Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga speaks during a display of an assortment of recovered items at the Lusaka Central Police Station on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 - Picture by Milimo Namangala

POLICE have arrested 16 “junkies” following the riotous behaviour they exhibited during a funeral service at Great Ministries Church in Barlaston area. In a statement, Monday, Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said police conducted a well-coordinated operation in Barlaston, Lilanda, George and Zingalume Compounds using intelligence information and a video that went viral clearly showing their faces. “The Zambia Police Service wishes to inform the public that following the riotous behaviour by notorious groups commonly known as “junkies” that resulted in the commission of various violent crimes on October 01, 2025 around 14:00 hours during a funeral service for the late Mulilo Chisha, aged 47, which took place at Great Ministries Church in Barlaston area, Matero Police Station instituted investigations into...