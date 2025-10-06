PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has called on the church to pray for leaders, stating that it’s not a sin to pray for those in authority. And President Hichilema has donated K1.8 million towards the completion of the Libala SDA Church. During the Capital Project Promotion Day at Libala SDA Church, Saturday, Presidential Political Advisor Levy Ngoma, who spoke on behalf of President Hichilema, said government appreciated the role of the church in national development. “President HH still maintains that government and the church are partners. We appreciate, as a government, the many roles that the church plays in this country: in education, health and in preaching the gospel and championing the cause of salvation to Zambians. May you continue with programmes...