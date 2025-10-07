SOCIALIST Party National Youth Chairperson Kelvin Kaunda says the Patriotic Front will come up with a good leader amidst the chaos it is currently facing. In an interview, Monday, Kaunda said good leaders usually emerge from chaotic environments. “Good leaders are made in a chaotic environment. The environment may be said to be chaotic, but it’s also a very good recipe to give us a good leader. Leaders emerge under a chaotic environment; that’s where true and perfect leaders emerge from. And these tend to be good leaders. When you come up with a leader under a chaotic environment, you just know that such a leader is capable of overcoming any storm or any challenge, because it’s only the storm...