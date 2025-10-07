PF Information and Publicity Chairperson Emmanuel Mwamba says Mumbi Phiri informed him that her recent comments were misunderstood, stating that she was actually referring to regional voting patterns in the country. Mwamba says PF faction Secretary General Raphael Nakacinda has been asked to summon the former PF deputy secretary general so that she may exculpate herself. Meanwhile, Movement for Democratic Change president Felix Mutati says Mumbi Phiri’s tribal remarks are a “sad and dangerous disservice to the country’s democracy”. On the other hand, former Southern Province minister Dr Edify Hamukale says Phiri is looking for political relevance by deliberately provoking a tribal hate debate. Recently, Phiri said the opposition would win the 2026 general elections against the UPND only if...