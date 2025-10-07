NATIONAL Congress Party (NCP) leader Peter Chanda says the party will not participate in any upcoming meeting facilitated by Tonse Alliance until the subject of NCP being the special purpose vehicle of the Alliance is reviewed and approved. And Chanda says there are some members within the Patriotic Front who do not want the NCP. Addressing the media, Monday, Chanda said NCP would maintain a neutral position while the Tonse Alliance and Patriotic Front debate matters. “NCP is beginning to prepare the party for the next coming elections and will commence provincial conferences in the next few weeks or months’ time. Our agenda is to propagate a message of hope to Zambians and is also bordered on the responsibility that...