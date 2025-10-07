PF faction Secretary General Raphael Nakacinda says the party has appointed a five-member team, led by its acting president Given Lubinda, to engage the Lungu family in South Africa on succession matters. Meanwhile, Nakacinda has questioned Chris Zumani and Sean Tembo’s authority to appoint leaders in the party, arguing that they have no mandate to do so. Asked when the party would hold its conference to choose a new leader, Nakacinda, who featured on the COSTA programme, said the roadmap had targeted resolving the leadership issue before November. “So, first of all, the ruling on Friday the 3rd was basically going to impact on the roadmap we have already made. The roadmap was that on or before the month of...