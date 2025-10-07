Road Transport and Safety Agency Director Amon Mweemba speaking to the media during the launch of the speed camera enforcement press briefing at RTSA headquarters in Lusaka on Friday-Picture by Chongo Sampa

RTSA Chief Executive Officer Amon Mweemba has instructed AVIC, the contractors in charge of the Lusaka-Ndola dual carriageway, to install road signs that will help manage the flow of traffic from Six Miles to Ten Miles as per the agreed traffic management plan. Speaking on Monday morning when a delegation of officials from the Road Transport and Safety Agency, the Ministry of Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development, the Road Development Agency (RDA) and Consultants from ILISO met with the contractors, Mweemba questioned why no signs had been put in place over three months despite the assurance that the signs would be installed 14 days after the June-July meeting. “Why isn’t all the signage that is on the traffic management plan...