AT least 10 people have died under unclear circumstances over the past week in Serenje’s Musangashi Ward. Serenje Council Chairperson Staivous Mulumba says he suspects there might be a disease outbreak in the area. Speaking in an interview, Tuesday, Mulumba said the council was waiting for the medical team to report on the cause of the deaths. “I received a report from the area councillor, Venon Chibuye, from Musangashi Ward. In that area, we have some mining sites with precious stones, and many people are living in the same area. The councillor reported that in the space of one week, they recorded about eight deaths around 06:00 hours. But after one hour, he called back again to inform me that...