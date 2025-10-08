Minister of Justice Mulambo Haimbe making his remarks during the launch of the Zambia National Committee on prevention of Genocide, War crimes, Crimes against humanity and all forms of discrimination program in Lusaka on Thursday 21st March, 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

THE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation says Minister Mulambo Haimbe will represent President Hakainde Hichilema at the COMESA Heads of State and Government Summit to be held in Nairobi, Kenya. The summit will take place on Thursday, 9th October 2025, under the theme “Leveraging Digitalization to Deepen Regional Value Chains for Sustainable and Inclusive Growth.” In a statement on Tuesday, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Principal Public Relations Officer Eva Hatontola Chanda stated that the summit would be preceded by the 20th Meeting of Ministers of Foreign Affairs on Peace and Security in the COMESA Region on Wednesday, 8th October 2025. “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation wishes to inform the nation that Hon....