THE Department of Immigration has apprehended 20 suspected illegal immigrants in Kafue as part of the ongoing operation to curb irregular immigration and identity-related offences across the country. In a statement issued Tuesday, Department Chief Public Relations Officer Namati Nshinka said the suspects, all aged between 19 and 36, were apprehended in Linda and Makeni during a two-day clean-up operation conducted on October 3 and 4. “The Department of Immigration has continued its robust enforcement operations aimed at curbing illegal immigration and identity-related offences across the country. The Kafue Immigration Office, in a two-day clean-up operation conducted on 3rd and 4th October 2025 in Linda and Makeni areas, apprehended 20 suspected illegal immigrants aged between 19 and 36 years. All...