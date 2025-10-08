CIVIL Society for Poverty Reduction (CSPR) Executive Director Isabel Mukelabai says while the recent reduction of K142 in prices of some food and non-essential food items is welcome, it has no significant impact at the household level. Meanwhile, Mukelabai says while the country has recorded a slight decline in the inflation rate due to seasonal factors like the bumper harvest and temporary foreign exchange stability, achieving government’s target of a single-digit inflation by December 2025 remains unrealistic. The Jesuit Centre for Theological Reflection’s (JCTR) Basic Needs and Nutrition Basket (BNNB) recently revealed that the cost of living in Lusaka for a family of five had reduced by K142.19, from K11,432.17 in August to K11,289.98 in September. The decline was attributed...