Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Gift Sialubalo speaking to Journalists during a press briefing at the Ministry in Lusaka on Thursday 5th June 2025-Picture by Chongo Sampa

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Gift Sialubalo speaking to Journalists during a press briefing at the Ministry in Lusaka on Thursday 5th June 2025-Picture by Chongo Sampa

LOCAL Government and Rural Development Minister Gift Sialubalo says his ministry is considering engaging banks in order to learn from their expertise and knowledge on loan recovery. And Sialubalo says government will also propose to banks to consider helping in disbursing Constituency Development Fund (CDF) loans, to improve repayment rates. Responding to a proposal by Central Province Permanent Secretary Dr Milner Mwanakampwe that banks should perhaps be put in charge of disbursing CDF loans so that beneficiaries are directly followed up if they default, Sialubalo said the idea was welcome. “Regarding loan repayments arising from a lot of defaulters, the proposal to engage banks so that they can bring their techniques, skills, and vast knowledge about loans is one that...