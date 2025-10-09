UPND Deputy Spokesperson Elvis Nkandu says after Kenneth Kaunda, the country has not seen another President who has advocated the ‘One Zambia, One Nation’ motto other than President Hakainde Hichilema. Responding to a question on Diamond Breakfast show, Wednesday, about whether President Hichilema has managed to heal Zambia’s tribal divide, Nkandu responded in the affirmative. “Yes, indeed. He has really tried because he is someone who has been advocating for ‘One Zambia, One Nation.’ This is the first President who has brought all the Chiefs from different tribes together. Those are the efforts that he’s trying to put in to make sure that we understand each other by interacting, by talking to each other; maybe it would now bring unity...