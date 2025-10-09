COPPERBELT Minister Elisha Matambo has warned the TAZAMA and Indeni management over the diesel shortage in Kitwe and Kalulushi, demanding that they urgently resolve the issue. He further warned that he would not tolerate any shortage of diesel or petrol going forward in his Province. In a three-minute video posted on his official Facebook page, Tuesday, a visibly angry Matambo said the current diesel shortage in Kitwe and Kalulushi, despite available stock, was unacceptable. “I would like to appeal to the people of Kitwe and the people of Kalulushi to be a little bit patient. I’ve been told that there’s diesel shortage in Kitwe, diesel shortage in Kalulushi. This diesel shortage is artificial because I’ve consulted Indeni, I’ve consulted TAZAMA....