POLITICAL analyst Dr Neo Simutanyi says most UPND MPs in urban areas will not perform well in next year’s election because that is where the impact of economic problems is strongest. Dr Simutanyi argues that even if President Hakainde Hichilema is re-elected, the UPND will not have a high number of MPs, as the President’s popularity differs from that of the MPs. He was reacting to remarks made by UPND Deputy Chairperson for Elections Likando Mufalali, who said that most UPND MPs would win in the 2026 General Elections because the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) had worked in their favour. In an interview recently, Dr Simutanyi accused Mufalali of politicking, adding that CDF in itself was not enough to deliver...