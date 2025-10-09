MPOROKOSO PF MP Brian Mundubile says if Willah Mudolo is a silent member of the Patriotic Front and wants to contest the presidency, he should come out in the open to avoid creating confusion in the party. There have been reports about the possibility of Mudolo, the South Africa-based entrepreneur and philanthropist, running for the PF presidency and subsequently standing as their presidential candidate in the 2026 general elections. Speaking when he appeared on Prime TV’s Big Debate programme, Mundubile said Mudolo’s intentions were not clear, and there had been talks about him sponsoring some opposition members. “I know about Mr Ndambo, I do not know him personally, I have never met him before. I know about Mudolo, I don’t...