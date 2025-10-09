Patriots for Economic Progress president and Tonse alliance spokesperson Sean Tembo making his speech during the official launch of the Tonse Alliance in Lusaka on Thursday 7th November 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

PF faction Secretary General Raphael Nakacinda says the Council of Leaders has adopted a team that will spearhead dialogue and reconciliation among the Tonse Alliance members. And Tonse Alliance Vice-Chairman Danny Pule says Zambians must ignore any pronouncements and resolutions made by another group of Tonse Alliance members led by the Sean Tembo faction. Tonse Alliance faction Spokesperson Sean Tembo announced that his faction has resolved that the Alliance will hold a General Congress to elect its chairman and the 2026 presidential election candidate on November 29, 2025. Tembo added that the nomination fee for candidates wishing to contest the Alliance Chairmanship and president of the Alliance would be K300,000. “The Council of Leaders of the Tonse Alliance met, in...