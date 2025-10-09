SOCIALIST Party (SP) leader Dr Fred M’membe has announced that the United Front, an alliance comprising SP, PF, Tonse, UNIP, UKA and other parties will have a presidential candidate in two weeks. Dr M’membe also says everyone in the united opposition is willing to be led, adding that one cannot want to lead others if they are not ready to be led themselves. Speaking when he appeared on Prime TV’s Oxygen of Democracy, Dr M’membe said SP was already working with PF and others, and within the next few weeks, the leadership of the United Front would be sorted out. “Big changes cannot be brought about by a small group of people conspiring in one way or the other, so...