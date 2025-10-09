NEWLY elected Zambia We Want president Kapembwa Simbao says the party is willing to work with other opposition political parties in order to try and make the country better. Simbao also says the Zambia We Want party is going to task itself with providing what the Zambian people want. Speaking in an interview, Simbao said the only way the opposition could work together was when they became strong. “The answer is yes. Now, when I say yes, the idea here is to try and make Zambia better. The opposition exists to check the party in power so that Zambia, or any country, can become better. Meaning there is only one divide: the ruling and the opposition. If you’re in the...