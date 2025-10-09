MINES Minister Paul Kabuswe has told Constitutional lawyer John Sangwa that Zambians cannot fund his ambitions, arguing that the UPND and PF were not funded by foreigners. Kabuswe has also advised Sangwa to abandon his “ka accent” and instead travel to the country’s remote areas and speak to the people normally. On Tuesday, Sangwa said citizens should fund his campaign if they want him to stand for the presidency, as he believes campaigns should not be funded by external forces. In an interview, Wednesday, Kabuswe said if Sangwa had presidential ambitions, he must be ready to mobilise resources. He added that there was nothing wrong with getting help from foreigners who genuinely want to support with no strings attached. “I...