THE Joint Task Force on Illegal Fuel Vending has arrested 12 suspects in connection with the offence of illegal vending of petroleum products. The Joint Task Force, which comprises the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC), Zambia Police Service (ZP) and the Energy Regulation Board (ERB), conducted successful intelligence-led operations aimed at curbing illegal fuel vending activities in Mufumbwe and Chavuma districts in the North-Western Province. In a statement, Friday, the Task Force stated that out of those arrested, five suspects were apprehended in Mufumbwe District in connection with the offence of possessing 31 assorted containers containing 437.5 litres of petroleum. “The Joint Task Force on Illegal Fuel Vending, comprising the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC), Zambia Police Service (ZP), other law enforcement...