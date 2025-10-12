POLICE in Mazabuka have detained an 18-year-old for allegedly sodomizing a 5-year-old boy. Southern Province Police Commanding Officer Auxensio Daka confirmed the incident stating that the matter was reported to Mazabuka Central Police Station by the boy’s 39-year-old mother on Friday. “On October 10, 2025, Mazabuka Central Police Station received a report of sodomy from a 39-year-old female resident of Changa Changa Compound, Mazabuka District. She reported that her juvenile son, aged 5, had been allegedly sexually abused against the order of nature by an 18-year-old male person of the same compound The incident is reported to have occurred earlier that day in Changa Changa Compound. Brief facts of the matter are that the juvenile had knocked off from school...