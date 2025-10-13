THE Ministry of Finance and National Planning has revealed that it released K21.4 billion to finance various national development programmes and essential services in September. In a statement issued Sunday, the Office of the Treasury stated that out of the K21.4 billion, K10.2 billion was spent on domestic and external debt. “The Government of the Republic of Zambia, through the Ministry of Finance and National Planning, continues to demonstrate that fiscal credibility is best proven through consistent action and transparent implementation. The Ministry’s budget releases for September 2025, amounting to K21.4 billion, reinforce the Government’s commitment under President Hakainde Hichilema to sustaining public service delivery, dismantling arrears, and ensuring that every kwacha in the national budget translates into tangible results...