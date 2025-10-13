LOCAL Government and Rural Development Minister Gift Sialubalo says street vending is illegal and the UPND does not believe in it. Speaking when he featured on Diamond Television, Thursday, Sialubalo said government had a plan to tackle street vending and was looking for alternatives for the traders involved. “Street vending is real and it still exists, it’s a very serious issue. When you are carrying out a policy, it’s not a personal policy, it’s a national policy anchored on what that particular party in government believes in. We don’t believe in vending; it’s illegal, but it is real, it is happening. Street vending is really real, and we can’t compromise. It is illegal, and as UPND that is what we...