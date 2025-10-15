GOVERNANCE Elections Advocacy Research Services (GEARS) Initiative Board Chairperson Luckson Lungu says constitutional amendment should be Zambia’s top priority ahead of the 2026 general elections. Lungu argues that as long as the process does not negatively affect any part of the economy, the amendment should be done now rather than postponed. He has also urged the country to consider adopting electronic voting to cut down on electoral expenses. Speaking when he appeared on Diamond Live, Monday, Lungu said the success and integrity of the 2026 general elections depended heavily on the constitutional amendments that would be made beforehand. “Everyone who is watching us right now would agree with me that between elections and the Constitution, the Constitution is actually more...