MUNALI aspiring MP Thomas Sipalo says he does not have time to discuss the women that Mike Mposha is sleeping with, as his interest is development in the constituency, not personal matters. Sipalo, also known as Difikoti, says he is confident that he will win the Munali seat next year because Mposha has failed to bring development to the constituency. However, the incumbent MP and Minister Mike Mposha says if Sipalo thinks he is popular because of his social media, he should wait for the 2026 general elections. In an interview, Monday, Sipalo wondered why Mposha was attacking his personal character instead of debating with him on developmental issues. This follows Mposha’s remarks that Sipalo only beats him at fathering...