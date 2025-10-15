UPND Lusaka Province Chairperson Obvious Mwaliteta has warned party members who might want to stand as independent candidates that they should not use the party structures or its people. In an interview, Tuesday, Mwaliteta said people should be ready to rally behind those who would be adopted as members of parliament. “Don’t use our vehicle, don’t use our people, don’t use our structures for you to stand as an independent member. In a democratic [process], one wins, one loses. So it doesn’t mean that when you have not been adopted, then you have to go independent because you are trying to exercise your democratic right. If you are in the club, you should follow what the club is demanding. You...