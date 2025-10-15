PF faction Secretary General Raphael Nakacinda has charged that Attorney General (AG) Mulilo Kabesha is a “useless UPND cadre” who has failed to separate his professional responsibilities from his political bias. Nakacinda was reacting to Kabesha’s remarks urging Zambians to make submissions to the Technical Committee tasked with conducting public consultations and drafting constitutional amendments. In an interview, Tuesday, Nakacinda said Zambians had already rejected the government’s push to amend the Constitution, arguing that the ongoing consultations were stage-managed by individuals aligned with the UPND. “The Zambian people have said no to the amendment of the constitution during this period. The consultations they are trying to undertake are all stage-managed by people who are aligned to UPND and appointed to...