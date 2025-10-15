POLICE in Lusaka have arrested a 47-year-old Chinese national and CEO of Runkai Investment in Makeni, for allegedly indecently assaulting a female employee at his residence. In a statement, Police Public Relations Officer Rae Hamoonga confirmed the arrest, following a report by Grace Nanyiza, 21, who was allegedly indecently assaulted by her employer. “The Zambia Police Service wishes to confirm the arrest of M/Lui Zhongya, aged 47, a Chinese National of Runkai Investment in Makeni, in connection with a case of Indecent Assault on Females contrary to the Laws of Zambia. This follows a report made on October 13, 2025 at 11:50 hours by F/Grace Nanyiza, aged 21 of Salima Road in Matero, who alleged that she was indecently assaulted...