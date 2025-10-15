TRANSPARENCY International Zambia (TIZ) says it is concerned about the limited public awareness surrounding the current voter registration exercise and is urging the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to intensify public sensitisation campaigns. TIZ has also urged the Commission to reassess and extend the registration period to accommodate potential delays, as the one-month period to register an estimated 3.5 million voters is highly ambitious. In a statement, TIZ Acting Executive Director Raymond Mutale said a transparent and impartial voter registration process was essential to maintaining public trust in Zambia’s democratic system. “Transparency International Zambia (TI-Z) commends the Government of the Republic of Zambia, through the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ), for initiating the mass voter registration exercise ahead of the...