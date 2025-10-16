THE Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) says it has seized over 8 tonnes of cannabis and USD 230,000 in counterfeit notes in separate operations conducted across the country. In a statement, Thursday, DEC Public Relations Officer Allan Tamba said the arrests followed joint operations with other law enforcement agencies targeting illegal drug cultivation and trafficking, as well as counterfeit currency possession. “The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) has made several arrests in recent operations, targeting illegal drug cultivation and trafficking, as well as counterfeit currency possession. In a joint operation with the Zambia Police Service, Immigration Department, and the Department for National Parks and Wildlife (DNPW) in Eastern Province, seven (7) individuals were arrested in Muzambwe village of Mfuwe area in Mambwe...