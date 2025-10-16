PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says investments in the energy sector must be expedited so that the country can resolve the current power deficit. And President Hichilema says Zambia is already seeing the benefits of upgrading its comprehensive strategic and cooperative partnership with China. Meanwhile, the China National Chemical Engineering Group Corporation says Zambia is enjoying a very steady social and economic environment under President Hichilema’s leadership. Speaking when he met the Wonderful Group and United Capital Fertilizer delegation, President Hichilema said Zambia was open for business in various sectors. “We appreciate the strong partnership with the Chinese government. I’d like you to pass the message to President Xi Jinping and his government and the people of China for our deepened cooperation....