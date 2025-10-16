ZAMBIA We Want (ZWW) president Kapembwa Simbao says if government is willing to listen, it can try his party’s solutions to national challenges, which they believe can make a difference. Appearing on Millenium TV, Monday, Simbao said his party is looking at what government is doing well and what it is failing to do so that it can offer solutions. “We are not a party that is going to carry out character assassination, we are not like that. We are not made like that. This party is made of very clean people and people valuing integrity. And we don’t think we are going to be discussing people, we are going to spend our time discussing the economy and also the...