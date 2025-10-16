SOCIALIST Party leader Fred M’membe is a danger to the political stability of our country, says Cornelius Mweetwa. Speaking in Livingstone, Wednesday, the Minister of Information and Media, who is also Government Chief Spokesperson, said the posting by Dr M’membe on his Facebook page seemingly celebrating a coup d’état in Madagascar was a sign that his political DNA does not believe in democratic means of governance. He reminded the SP leader that Zambia is a constitutional democracy through which its leaders are chosen through the ballot. “We have taken note of Facebook postings attributed to Socialist Party leader Mr Fred M’membe wherein, by implication of his post, he seems to celebrate the military participation in the take-down of the government...