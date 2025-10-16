PF presidential aspirant Greyford Monde says party presidential aspirants will raise a “red flag” if the party leadership accepts South African-based businessman Willah Mudolo as a contesting candidate. In an interview, Monde said Mudolo was not a member of PF but a member of the National Economic Transformation Party. “I spoke with Mr Mudolo and this is part of what we discussed. For me, after the discussion I had with him, a few things came to my attention. Mr Mudolo is not PF. Mr Mudolo has a political party which is called National Economic Transformation Party and I brought it to his attention that what do you really want to do with the PF? You’ve been calling PF leaders, even...