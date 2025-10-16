PF aspiring presidential candidate Brian Mundubile has condemned the action by some suspected PF cadres who forced faction acting president Given Lubinda to cancel his radio programme. And Mundubile has also condemned PF member of the Central Committee Gabriel Kibombwe for alleging that the cadres that disrupted the programme were sent by another PF member. On Tuesday, Lubinda cancelled his appearance on Radio Phoenix’s “Let the People Talk” programme for fear of confrontation with political cadres. In an interview Wednesday, Mundubile said it was wrong for a Central Committee member to suggest that members of the committee were against each other. “It’s very wrong for any member of the Central Committee to make statements to suggest that members of the...