ISRAELI Ambassador to Zambia Ofra Farhi says Zambia is like heaven in terms of peace. Farhi further advises that Zambia should focus on what it can gain from its relationship with Israel, not geopolitics. Speaking when she featured on Diamond TV, Wednesday, Farhi said Israel had a lot to learn from Zambia, as the country had many people and tribes but still maintained its peace. “The first stage is really to stop the war… Thanks to President Trump who has just landed in Israel and is just speaking to [the] Israeli parliament, and I think he made a very strong and brave move forward, bringing together the Arab partners like Qatar, Emirates, Turkey and all the European countries. Zambia was...