FORMER Copperbelt minister Mwenya Musenge says PF has no future and he can confidently say that the party is destined for doom. And Musenge says Willah Mudolo can form his own political party if he really wants to be president. In an interview, Wednesday, Musenge said the party had been infiltrated with wrong characters, which has made it difficult for the party to survive. “What is happening or what has happened to the PF is extremely sad. And the founder of the PF, the late Mr Michael Sata, must be turning in his grave, seeing what is happening to the party that he sacrificed for and the party under which he had laid out a very progressive foundation for the...