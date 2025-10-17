PRISONS were not designed for women, and in the 1990s, we used to have about three [female inmates] in a year, says Zambia Correctional Service Commissioner General Frederick Chilukutu. And Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu says government has taken a bold step to provide a safe, decent and rehabilitative environment for female offenders. Speaking at the official opening of the K2.5 million Female Correctional Centre at Livingstone Central Correctional Facility, Wednesday, Chilukutu said the new facility will provide humane conditions for female inmates, as they used to sleep “like animals”. “History never designed prisons for women. This facility was built in 1956, but was never designed for women. The challenge I give to our women is, let...