PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says there is no such thing as working hours, as every hour is a working hour. And President Hichilema ordered the immediate clearance of land issues surrounding the United Capital Fertilizer (UCF) Industrial Park Site by 17:00 hours yesterday. Meanwhile, Chinese Ambassador to Zambia Han Jing says with Zambia’s favourable investment environment, the country continues to be a preferred destination for Chinese businesses in Africa. Speaking at the commissioning of the UCF Urea plant, industrial park, and 85 Megawatts power plant in Chilanga, Wednesday, President Hichilema said he wanted to replace Zambia’s habit of “party after party” with more work, stating that if people needed to work at 01:00 hours, it needed to be done. “There’s no...