LUKASHYA PF MP George Chisanga says the ongoing internal engagements aimed at resolving alliance challenges are expected to conclude by Saturday, after which alliance Vice-Chairperson Danny Pule will issue a collective statement to the public. Meanwhile, Chama North PF MP Yotam Mtayachalo says the party is well-equipped to handle current internal issues having spent decades in both the opposition and power. Responding to PF senior member Mwimba Malama, who said the confusion in PF is being caused by new members who joined the party without understanding its history or respecting its founding members, Chisanga said he is actively involved in efforts to resolve internal challenges within the Tonse Alliance. “The thing is I am at the centre of trying to...