SHIWANG’ANDU PF MP Stephen Kampyongo says leaders must not be hypocritical when dealing with cadreism. On Wednesday, Information and Media Minister Cornelius Mweetwa said the PF should take responsibility for the violent incidents happening within the party, citing the recent withdrawal of acting faction president Given Lubinda from a radio programme and the disruption of another meeting by suspected cadres. But in an interview, Kampyongo said it had not been established whether the cadres who went to Radio Phoenix intended to disrupt Lubinda’s programme. “We who are leaders, be it in my party the Patriotic Front or UPND, must not be hypocritical when we deal with these issues of cadreism. I said this before and I keep saying it, that...