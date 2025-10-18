Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia Executive Director Andrew Mwenda addressing the media during an Oasis forum meeting with the press at the Council Churches of Zambia Head office in Lusaka on Monday 23rd June 2025-Picture by Chongo Sampa

THE Oasis Forum says the technical committee on Constitution Amendments does not conform to the established and inclusive constitutional reform procedure that has traditionally guided previous processes. And the Forum says Bill 7 is dead and must not influence the current constitution amendment process. Meanwhile, a consortium of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) has expressed concern over the delayed announcement of the Terms of Reference that will guide the technical committee tasked with drafting amendments to the Zambian constitution. In a statement, Friday, the Forum said even though the formation of the technical committee was well-intended, it falls short of legitimacy and broad-based ownership of the outcome. “The Oasis Forum, a consortium comprising the church, civil society and the legal profession...