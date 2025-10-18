COPPERBELT Minister Elisha Matambo says the Chinese nationals who were recently arrested for copper theft must face the law. Matambo says any illegality will not be tolerated and will be met with the full force of the law. Three Chinese nationals and a Zambian security guard were recently arrested in connection with the theft of 470 plates of copper cathodes traced to Blackswan Limited Mining Company in Kalulushi. In an interview, Friday, Matambo commended the police for arresting the suspects and recovering the copper cathodes, adding that the matter should not end there, as the culprits must appear in court. “No one is above the law. Anyone who breaks the law should face the law. We don’t want to have...