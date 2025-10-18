PF Secretary General Raphael Nakacinda says Zambia is experiencing a “silent war” as a result of governance failure, citing issues like load-shedding and shrinking democratic space, among other problems. Nakacinda was commenting on a statement made by Israeli Ambassador to Zambia, Ofra Farhi, who said Zambia was like heaven in terms of peace. In an interview, Wednesday, Nakacinda said the envoy was justified in calling Zambia heaven, noting that coming from the war in Israel and Pakistan, she would consider Zambia’s “silent war” against democracy to be nothing. “Looking at the war that is in Israel and Pakistan and the happenings in that part of the world, she can consider the silent war we’re experiencing against democracy to be nothing....