NEXT time you want a man to suck your breasts, find a better excuse because Dr Quince Mwabu of Medical for Quality Healthcare in Zambia (MQHZ) has strongly warned against the misconception that doing so reduces the risk of breast cancer. Dr Mwabu says the theory is not supported by scientific evidence. If anything, he argues, it is potentially harmful to public health as it gives people a false sense of security against serious diseases. In an interview, Dr Mwabu warned against the spread of misinformation that may give individuals a false sense of protection against serious diseases like breast cancer. “Medical for Quality Healthcare in Zambia (MQHZ) wishes to address and correct a growing myth that has been circulating...