Antonio Mwanza speaks at a public discussion forum organized by News Diggers! In partnership with the Open Society Initiative for Southern Africa (OSISA) at Southern Sun Hotel on September 11, 2018 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

DEMOCRATIC Progressive Party (DPP) leader Antonio Mwanza has challenged the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to extend the period for mass voter registration, arguing that the one-month duration is not adequate. And Mwanza claims that ECZ is colluding with the UPND to suppress the numbers of registered voters in areas like Lusaka and the Copperbelt, where the ruling party is unpopular. ECZ officially launched the mass voter registration exercise in preparation for the 2026 general election. The exercise will run from October 13 to November 11, 2025, targeting both new and existing voters. Speaking in an interview, Saturday, Mwanza said a number of sites he has toured on the Copperbelt where the ECZ is supposed to be operational are not...